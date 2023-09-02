BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,979 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 72.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 75,402 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 821,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 94,125 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $117.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

