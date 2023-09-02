BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

