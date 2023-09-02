BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,641 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.2 %

BK opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

