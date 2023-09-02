Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,270 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in CDW by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 1.0 %

CDW opened at $213.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.