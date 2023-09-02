Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $157.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $203.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,688,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,688,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 643,125 shares of company stock valued at $113,801,785. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

