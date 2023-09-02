Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.