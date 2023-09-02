Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,222 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.46% of J. M. Smucker worth $245,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,577,000 after buying an additional 1,144,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 679,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 480,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -455.91%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

