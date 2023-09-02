Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,887 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. 6,163,279 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

