Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $205,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 361.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after buying an additional 1,347,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after buying an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 821,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

