Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 215,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kellogg by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,625,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:K opened at $59.89 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

