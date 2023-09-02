Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $242.78 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $242,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $121.97 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.