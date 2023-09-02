Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 243.6% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 191,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,372.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 133,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,352,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,211,000 after buying an additional 878,836 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,890,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,440,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

