Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 178 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.85. 1,221,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,861. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

