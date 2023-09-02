Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 5,626 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Generac by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GNRC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,923. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.