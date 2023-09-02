WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 26,154.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 51,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

