WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.98 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of URBN opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

