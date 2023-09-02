Sei Investments Co. Acquires 273,487 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,487 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Southern worth $47,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Barclays started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SO opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,326 shares of company stock valued at $10,393,608. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

