Sei Investments Co. Acquires 213,523 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,523 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $45,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after buying an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

