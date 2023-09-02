Sei Investments Co. Has $46.55 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,564 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $46,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $203.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.83 and its 200 day moving average is $197.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

