Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 284,638 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,638 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.75% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $261,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,581 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,015,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,697,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 1,900,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,676. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.