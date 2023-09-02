Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 359,013 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 359,013 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.50% of Suncor Energy worth $203,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $34.15. 6,286,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,077. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

