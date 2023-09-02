Gallacher Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after buying an additional 1,162,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,294.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 293,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 272,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.18. 2,889,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,438. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.