Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CRH by 670.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CRH by 146.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 231.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. 2,049,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

