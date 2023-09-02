Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $56.88. 381,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

