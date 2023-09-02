Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,399 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $357,839,000,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GSK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 1,653,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

