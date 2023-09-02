Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

