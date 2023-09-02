Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 799 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.20. 3,357,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,526. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

