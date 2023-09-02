Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,447 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 85,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 706,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $31.60. 2,745,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,769. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

