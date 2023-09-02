Gallacher Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 241.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

SAP stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $138.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.50. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

