Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 2,304 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 84,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 93.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 854,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,577. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

