Philadelphia Trust Co. Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 863,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.