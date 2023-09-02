10,000 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Haleon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.