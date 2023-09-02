Bollard Group LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.49. 17,069,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,139,318. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

