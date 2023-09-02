Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 51,886 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.51. 102,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,193. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

