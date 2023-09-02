Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 193 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.24. 769,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

