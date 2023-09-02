Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 3,472 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.54. 4,846,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

