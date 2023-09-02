Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 78.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 84,994 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,611,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,683. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.