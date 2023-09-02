Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,872 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $148,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,153,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,031,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 377,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.46. 1,460,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,984. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

