Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $74.77. 1,758,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

