Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.43. 1,879,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,270. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

