Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,532. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

