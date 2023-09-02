Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. 536,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

