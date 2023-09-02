GateToken Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00015073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $375.39 million and $658,256.61 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017308 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,937.08 or 1.00023357 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,041,907 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

