Astar (ASTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $293.71 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Astar has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $293.71 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Astar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,237,817,912 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.