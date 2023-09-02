International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.47

Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.47 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 135.80 ($1.71). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.66), with a volume of 2,792,670 shares trading hands.

International Public Partnerships Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.65. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.22 and a beta of 0.25.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

