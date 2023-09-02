H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HEO
H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %
H2O Innovation Company Profile
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H2O Innovation
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.