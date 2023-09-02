CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $491.39

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.39 ($6.19) and traded as low as GBX 433.98 ($5.47). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.48), with a volume of 4,035 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 443.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 490.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,466.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is presently 3,666.67%.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

