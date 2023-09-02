Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.16

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.16 and traded as high as C$15.20. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.05, with a volume of 11,750 shares trading hands.

Algoma Central Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The company has a market cap of C$586.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.03. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of C$202.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.9727273 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Central

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Featured Stories

