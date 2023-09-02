ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.00

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.93). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.92), with a volume of 131,621 shares trading hands.

ULS Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

ULS Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.