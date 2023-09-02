Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.29. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 295,798 shares.
Mega Uranium Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.50.
About Mega Uranium
Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown Project comprising of 2 mining leases and 15 exploration permits located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mega Uranium
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.