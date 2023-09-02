Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.29. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 295,798 shares.

Mega Uranium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.50.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown Project comprising of 2 mining leases and 15 exploration permits located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia.

